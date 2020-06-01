Louisville police and soldiers return fire, killing man

Louisville police chief says officers and National Guard soldiers enforcing the city’s curfew returned fire, killing a man, when someone in a large group fired at them.

Chief Steve Conrad confirmed the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m.

Monday in the parking lot of a business on West Broadway.

He said officers and the National Guard were called to break up a large group of people who had gathered there after the city’s curfew when when someone fired a shot at them.

He said officers and soldiers returned fire.

It’s unclear if the person killed was the one who fired at law enforcement.

Gov. Andy Beshear released the following statement: “Last night at around 12 a.m., it is our understanding that the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the Kentucky National Guard were dispatched to 26th and Broadway. While working to disperse a crowd, LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard were fired upon. LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard returned fire resulting in a death. Given the seriousness of the situation, I have authorized the Kentucky State Police to independently investigate the event.”