Loved ones remember those killed in North Shore crash as memorial for victims grows

The victims killed in Friday’s skydiving plane crash at Dillingham Airfield include a couple from Colorado, a 28-year-old Oregon man, and several experienced skydiving instructors.

Near the crash site Saturday, mourners added flower and lei to a growing memorial for the dead.

Eleven people were on board the sunset skydiving tour, which crashed shortly after takeoff and burst into flames. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released the names of those killed, but family and friends have begun to identify the victims.

Hawaii News Now has confirmed that three of the 11 were visitors — the Colorado couple and Oregon man.

Six of the victims, meanwhile, worked for Oahu Parachute Center.

Instructor Larry Lemaster was one of them.

An expert skydiver, he was once part of Team Fastrax, a group that does parachute performances on the mainland.

Team members posted on Facebook that Lemaster was a kind man who always had a smile.

In a statement, Team Fastrax said it was devastated by the loss:

“Larry was a professional skydiver and performed at the highest level in our sport. He was a charitable man that put the needs of others before his own. Larry served our nation with honor in the United States Army and donated his time to share the great aspects for our sport by taking our combat injured warriors skydiving. Larry never met a stranger and made the lives of everyone he met better. The world lost a teacher of how to live life properly and we will miss him.”

Also on the flight was instructor Casey Williamson. Friends said he lived every day with a smile.

Another victim was also identified as Mike Martin, who friends say was a jump and kite surfing instructor.

Two others on board were residents — one from Kauai, the other from Ewa Beach.