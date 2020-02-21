Luke Bryan to bring new tour to Charleston

A county star has announced plans for a new studio album and a 2020 tour with a stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

Luck Bryan is bringing his "Proud To Be Right Here" tour to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on October 22, 2020.

Bryan's new album will be released on April 24. In 2017 Bryan's album "What Makes You Country" became his third consecutive release to debut at number one on the Billboard's Top 200 and his fifth number one debut on Billboard's Top Country Albums Chart.

Tickets for Bryan's concert in Charleston go on sale February 28 at 10 a.m.

