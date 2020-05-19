MASK UP | Sen. Manchin launches public awareness campaign

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V) is encouraging all West Virginians to wear masks in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Senator Manchin released a public service announcement Tuesday as part of the #MaskUpWV campaign launch featuring West Virginians from all walks of life stating the importance of wearing a face mask in public.

“As West Virginia begins to reopen, we must do all we can to protect our family, friends, and neighbors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone who can should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public to go to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities. That’s why I’m calling on all West Virginians to mask up in public to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Senator Manchin said. “Wearing a mask doesn’t mean you’re sick – it means you’re looking out for your family, friends, and neighbors and doing your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus.”

The campaign is also asking all businesses require employees to wear masks. For a printable flyer tap the related documents tab.

The public service announcement features Bob Huggins, West Virginia University men’s basketball coach; Gayle Manchin, Senator Manchin’s wife and former First Lady of West Virginia; Ivin Lee, former Executive Director of the West Virginia Human Rights Commission; Amanda Stolzenfels, a teacher in Taylor County; Wolford “Stan” East, a coal miner in Pineville; Dr. Kevin W. Yingling, MD, an internal medicine specialist in Huntington; Liam Phalen, a student in Kanawha County; and David Thompson, a school service personnel in Wayne County.

