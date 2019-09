According to the St. Albans Municipal Utility Center (MUC), a spill of MCHM has been reported above Madison, W.Va.

A statement from the St. Albans MUC says the spill happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The spill amount is currently unknown.

Lincoln County PSD, WVDEP, and WVDHHR are investigating and working to track the spill.

