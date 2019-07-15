UPDATE | 14-year-old girl found in Greenup County

UPDATE 7/15/19 @ 3:25 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier Monday has been found, Greenup County 911 says.

Katelynn Calhoun is said to be doing OK.

A 14-year-old from Greenup County, Kentucky is missing.

Greenup County 911 posted to Facebook Monday about the search for Katelynn Calhoun.

According to the alert, Calhoun has a mild form of autism. She was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday leaving her home off Route 1 near Argillite Elementary School.

Emergency officials say Calhoun also has her dog with her -- a tan and white lab named Luna.

Calhoun was wearing a blue shirt and pink shorts when she disappeared. The post describes Calhoun as being 5'3" and about 130 pounds.

If you have any information about the case or think you know where the child is, call 911.

