UPDATE | Woman from Louisa found in Covington, Ky.

UPDATE 4/9/19 @ 8:40 p.m.

Police say a woman reported missing earlier Tuesday evening has been found.

Sharon L. Burke was found in Covington, Kentucky, according to Louisa Police. She is said to be OK.

The Louisa Police Department needs the public's help with a missing person case.

Police say Sharon L. Burke, 28, of Louisa, is missing.

Burke suffers from mental health issues, according to police, and could be in danger.

Investigators say she could be with Derrick Conrad who is from the northern Kentucky/Cincinnati area.

The police department does not have a vehicle description.

If you have any information about the case, especially Burke's whereabouts, call Police Chief Greg Fugitt at 606-638-4058. You can also call your local law enforcement.