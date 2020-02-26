Missing man reported in Kanawha County

The family of a man who has been missing since January 10, 2020, filed a missing person report with the Kanawha County Sheriff's office.

According to the report, Timothy Rowland has been missing from the 200 block of Blue Creek Road since mid-January.

The family told deputies Rowland left with a backpack and wearing a tan coat, jeans and a dark t-shirt.

Rowland is 50-years-old and is 6'2" tall, weighs 200 lbs., has brown hair and eyes.

The family said Rowland is known to be gone for long periods of time, but they say they're concerned something may have happened to him and reported him missing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Sheriff Mike Rutherford's office.