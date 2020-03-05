COVID-19 precaution | MU cancels university-sponsored international travel

Marshall University has canceled all university-sponsored international travel for at least the next 10 days due to the escalation of the COVID-19 outbreak.

University leaders say determinations regarding travel scheduled after March 15 will be made by Friday, March 13, based on the status of the outbreak at that time.

Marshall University and Marshall Health officials attended COVID-19 briefings this week with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Kanawha County Health Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the State of West Virginia.

Marshall's Office of Environmental Health and Safety is coordinating the university's response to the outbreak in accordance with the Infectious Disease Preparedness Plan.

University leadership met this week to review the plan and are making preparations in the event the disease begins to affect the university and community.

