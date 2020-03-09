MU extends international travel ban, establishes travel registry

Marshall University officials have extended the school's ban on all university-sponsored international travel.

The ban has been extended through at least April 30.

Officials say at the end of April they will reassessed the situation and a decision regarding future travel will be made.

Marshall staff is also urging all students, faculty and staff who have spring break plans to travel either internationally or to areas affected by the coronavirus in the U.S. to reconsider their travel plans.

Also, Marshall has set up a mandatory international travel registry for members of the university community who do travel internationally. Travelers must register personal as well as professional travel.

Any student, faculty or staff member returning to the U.S. from any country determined by the Centers for Disease Control to be a Warning Level 3 (Avoid Nonessential Travel) will be asked to undergo quarantine at their permanent home residence for a minimum of 14 days prior to returning to campus.

If undergoing quarantine at their permanent residence is not possible due to extraordinary circumstances, the university will provide temporary housing during the mandatory quarantine period.

For our previous story on the university's travel ban: Click Here