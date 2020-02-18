MU football player pleads not guilty to battery and strangulation charges

A Marshall University football player on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to domestic battery and strangulation charges, Cabell County court officials say.

Brandon Drayton was arraigned in magistrate court.

Investigators say the incident happened last October when a Marshall University Police officer saw Drayton, who was 22 at the time, grabbing the victim around the neck and yelling at her. For the original story:CLICK HERE

It happened in the 400 block of 21st Street.

Investigators say the victim had red marks around her neck and chest area, causing her pain.

Drayton was suspended from all team-related activities after the incident happened but is still listed on the team roster, according to the university’s website.

His next court date is set for March 17.

