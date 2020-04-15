MU to offer only virtual summer classes due to COVID-19

Marshall University is making adjustments to its summer class schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university announced Wednesday that all the university’s summer courses will be offered in a distance format.

These changes affect all four of the university’s summer session, including Intersession (May 11-June 5), Session I (May 18-Aug. 7), Session II (June 8-July 10) and Session III (July 14-Aug. 14).

According to the news release, the university also plans to help families and students facing financial challenges due to the pandemic.

Marshall will be providing students who register for summer courses emergency assistance funds to offset the $40 per credit hour e-delivery fee typically charged for online classes, according to the release.

“This is a great opportunity for students to take required classes over the summer at a reduced price," Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Jaime Taylor said. "We hope students who may be on the fence about summer school will decide that this is the time to take advantage of a cost savings and the convenience of online courses.”

Taylor says "only courses that will be offered are those that can be delivered all-online and those that include some synchronous activities delivered electronically with no personal contact."

Taylor explained that waiving the e-delivery fee represents a savings to students of $120 per three-hour course. The base tuition and fees for in-state undergraduate students for Summer 2020 will be reduced to $333.50 per credit hour from $373.50. The base tuition and fees for in-state graduate students will be $462.25 per credit hour, down from $502.25.