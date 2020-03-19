MU transitions to online instruction for remainder of spring semester

Marshall University is making additional changes to university operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert has announced instruction will be held exclusively online or through other alternative learning formats through the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Gilbert says the university will be communicating with faculty, students and their families about how to best support them with the transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester.

"Thank you for all your cooperation and patience as we have dealt with the rapidly changing COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges it has created," Gilbert said. "The safety and security of our university family and our communities continues to be our highest priority."

The commencement ceremony scheduled for May 2 has also been postponed.

Students living on campus are being asked to return home or find alternative living arrangements.