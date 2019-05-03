Machete-wielding man lurks in parking lot, allegedly tries to abduct woman

Surveillance video shows a machete-wielding man trying to kidnap a woman in the parking lot of a south Philadelphia condo building, police said.

The woman got away unharmed, but the suspect got away too. Police are now trying to track him down.

The frightening encounter happened Tuesday morning. Police released video showing it Thursday.

The video shows the suspect carrying a machete as he checks for unlocked cars in the parking lot just after 5 a.m.

He then lunges toward a 58-year-old woman.

"He approaches the victim, who's a female, and orders her into a vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.

Kinebrew said the woman discarded her keys and fled. It looked like the suspect was going to run after her, but he was startled by a vehicle entering the parking lot.

Authorities think the suspect got into the lot simply by walking through the gate, which stays open for a few seconds after vehicles drive through.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact law enforcement.

