Macy's temporarily closing all stores in response to coronavirus

Every Macy's location in the United States will close at the end of business Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Store officials say the closure will be in effect through March 31.

This closure includes all Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.

The company says they will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted employees.

"The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work," said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy's, Inc. "During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites."