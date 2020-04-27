Mail-in Ohio primary set for Tuesday

Six weeks after voters in Ohio were supposed to head to the polls, ballots will finally be counted Tuesday.

Due to concerns over COVID-19, the primary was delayed, and was since adjusted to mail-in ballots only which had to be post marked by Monday in order for them to count.

If voters have not mailed in their ballots, they can drop them off at their county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

There are a few circumstances where in-person voting is permitted.

Anyone who has a disability and needs assistance voting, or anyone who does not have a mailing address can come by their county board of elections to vote. Those polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

