Major I-64 bridge deck construction project set to start Oct. 5 in Charleston

A major roadway project on an interstate bridge deck on I-64 is set to begin in the next week and a half, the West Virginia Department of Transportation says.

It will start just after midnight Saturday, Oct. 5 on the Danner Road overpass bridge, located between Oakwood Road (exit 58A) and Montrose Drive (exit 56).

Highway officials say drivers should expect delays during the project, which is expected to take 60 days. The contractor, Brayman Construction, will maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction during the road work.

According to the DOT, the project will take place in two phases:

Phase I, which begins Oct. 5, involves completely removing the bridge deck on the eastbound lanes of I-64, replacing it with new, steel-reinforced concrete that will make use of the bridge's existing beams. To complete this work, eastbound traffic will be shifted across the median to the westbound side.

Phase II will mirror the exact same scope of work, replacing the bridge deck on the westbound lanes of I-64. This phase will require westbound traffic to be shifted across the median to the eastbound side.

DOT officials say in order to help maintain the continuous and safe flow of traffic, the Oakwood Road/I-64 WB entrance ramp will be closed for the duration of the project. Area traffic will be detoured to the Montrose Drive interchange via state Route 61 (MacCorkle Avenue).

The Virginia Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp will also be closed for the duration of the project. That traffic will be detoured to the Lee Street/I-64 WB entrance ramp via U.S. 119 (Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street).