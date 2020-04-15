Major Prestonsburg bridge closed until further notice

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday the West Prestonsburg Bridge on KY 2555 is closed due to severe cracking and separation of the bridge deck's pavement overlay.

The bridge, which takes drivers from US 23 to West Prestonsburg, is closed until further notice. Drivers can detour using University Drive from US 23 and US 460, or by using KY 302 to South Lake Drive.

KYTC rngineers expect the repairs to be made within a few days.

