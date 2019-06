A major crash in Putnam County, West Virginia, has shut down all lanes of U.S. 35 north of the Buffalo Bridge.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ they believe the wreck involves a semi and a garbage truck.

The wreck happened in the southbound lanes of US-35 and WV 869.

Dispatchers say at least one person is trapped in the wreckage. Fire crews and EMS are on the scene.

Expect major delays in this area Tuesday morning.