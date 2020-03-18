Major U.S./Japanese vehicle manufacturers halting North American factories due to COVID-19

Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota confirm they will temporarily shut down all of their North American factories due to the novel coronavirus threat.

Ford said its plants will close after Thursday evening shifts, through March 30, while GM's closures will start today and take several days to finish. Closures also will last through March 30.

Honda plants will close for about a week starting Monday, while Toyota will close for two days next week. The move by Detroit's three automakers will idle about 150,000 workers.

They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make.