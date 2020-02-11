Accident causing 'heavy delays' along U.S. 35 in Mason County

Emergency crews are on the scene of an accident Tuesday afternoon along U.S. 35 in the Point Pleasant area of Mason County.

According to the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Facebook page, the accident happened in the area of Three Mile Bridge. The agency reported about the accident around 4 p.m.

West Virginia 511 reports that a fire is involved in the crash, which is on U.S. 35 North at the junction of state Route 2.

As a result, heavy traffic, delays and closures are possible.

