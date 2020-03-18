Major health providers announce COVID-19 screening, drive-through testing options

Some major health care providers in our region have announced plans to offer COVID-19 screening for patients, including drive-through options.

Valley Health Systems, Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department all say they will offer those services.

Starting Friday, March 20, Valley Health says it will launch telehealth services to assess patients’ needs for COVID-19 testing. As part of that service, a member of Valley Health’s medical provider team will evaluate each patient by reviewing symptoms, exposure risk factors, medical history, medications and other important information. Based on the evaluation, the provider will give recommendations, which may include testing.

Valley Health says drive-through services will be offered at two locations, but are only available to those who have completed a telehealth assessment and have been advised by the telehealth provider to proceed to a drive-through testing location.

Tests available at the drive-through locations include flu, strep and respiratory panel, including COVID-19. Valley Health’s physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants will follow CDC guidelines for Person under Investigation (PUI) in making determinations for testing telehealth patients for COVID-19.

To schedule a telehealth assessment, patients must call 304-399-3358, a centralized line handled by Valley Health employees, who will register the patient for a telehealth appointment with the next available telehealth provider. Patients will be able to call and request a telehealth assessment starting Friday, March 20, at 8 a.m.

Access to Valley Health’s drive-thru testing services will begin on these dates and at these locations:

Starting Friday, March 20: Former Valley Health – Milton, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541.

Starting Monday, March 23: Valley Health - East Huntington, 3377 US-60, Huntington, WV 25705.

Hours of operation for screening and telehealth services will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

In addition, Marshall Health, Mountain Health Network and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department will open a drive-through testing center at St. Mary’s Center for Education (CFE) at 2853 5th Avenue, for individuals with a valid order from a physician to be tested for COVID-19.

Patients are asked to bring their physician order, insurance information and a valid ID with them. The drive-through will begin seeing patients at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Beginning Friday, March 20, the drive- through will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The drive-through testing will be in the parking lot of the CFE. Individuals will remain in their cars to receive a swab test. Physicians, nurses and staff from Marshall Health will be onsite.

