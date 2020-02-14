Major road shut down to drivers

Part of a major road is shut down to drivers in part of the Barboursville area.

The flooding is affecting U.S. 60 at the intersection of Main Street. Both eastbound and westbound lanes near Tanyard Station are closed as of Friday morning.

This is not the first time the intersection has flooded. In recent years, water has covered all lanes of U.S. 60 at that same spot.

Officials with the village of Barboursville say they are staying in contact with crews from the West Virginia Division of Highways to monitor the situation.

There are several alternate routes drivers can take to get around. If you need to get into Barboursville, you can get off U.S. 60 at Farmdale Road and then take Main Street through Barboursville and get back off at Route 60.

Drivers can also take I-64 and get off at 29th Street or Merritts Creek to get to their destination.

There's no word on when it will reopen.

