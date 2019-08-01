Major roadway in Calhoun County to be closed

U.S. 33/119 in Calhoun County will be closed for a few hours Friday morning, according to the Calhoun 911 director.

A "supersized" load, standing 16 feet tall, 16 feet wide, and 142 feet long, will be transported to a compressor station in Weirton, West Virginia.

The closure will be on U.S. 33/119, starting at the Calhoun County line.

Officials hope the closure will begin first thing Friday morning and estimate that it will remain closed for a few hours. They advise drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.