'Major rock and mudslide' reported in Williamson, W.Va.

Mingo County 911 dispatchers report a "major rock and mudslide" late Wednesday night in Williamson.

It is happening on West Third Avenue in the Fairview community -- near the old Stewart's Drive-Inn. It was reported around 10:30 p.m.

A car was struck during the slide, but there appears to be no one hurt.

Dispatchers say all power lines are down in that area, and widespread outages are reported.

They say the roadway will remain closed through at least Thursday.

Dispatchers also report windstorms and rain throughout the county, as well as other power outages.

