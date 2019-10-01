UPDATE | Tractor-trailer rollover shuts down part of U.S. 35

UPDATE 10/1/19 @ 3:39 p.m.

A tanker full of grain alcohol is causing a shutdown of U.S. 35 in parts of Putnam and Mason counties.

That is according to Putnam County Emergency Management Director Frank Chapman who says that although the tanker rolled over nothing spilled onto the road.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Traffic is halted, or delayed from the Buffalo Bridge on U.S. 35 to the Point Pleasant area in Mason County.

Drivers are being asked to detour across the Buffalo Bridge to state Route 62.

It is not clear how long the road will be shut down.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

A tractor-trailer rollover has shut down U.S. 35 from the Buffalo Bridge to Point Pleasant.

Dispatchers in Putnam County say that the driver of the tractor-trailer is injured.

According to dispatchers, U.S. 35 is shut down from the Buffalo Bridge to at least the Mason County line.

At this point, crews on the scene are assessing to the situation to determine what the truck was hauling and what kind of cleanup is needed.

