Make-a-Wish postpones travel wishes due to coronavirus concerns

Jo Beth Smith says in her office is a wall of angels who watch over her every day.

Almost a dozen Make-a-Wish trips have been postponed in the state of West Virginia due to coronavirus concerns.

Some have passed on, while others are still with her.

"We don't want a child to have to wait one more day," Smith said.

As the regional manager for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Charleston, she has an important job. She grants wishes, but the last few weeks haven't been about joyous moments. Instead, it's been full of tough phone calls.

"They've had chain countdowns and everything leading up to their trip and their ready to go and we have to say, 'hey we're going to hold back,' " Smith said.

Eleven wishes in the state of West Virginia have been postponed while coronavirus concerns linger.

Children have been looking forward to their trips to places like Disney World for months.

Jo Beth says 77 percent of wishes granted require travel and many wish kids are critically ill, meaning they're part of the vulnerable population they're trying to protect.

"She said 'I'm just so scared right now,' " Smith said. "My whole life is just trying to keep her safe."

The wishes aren't being cancelled, just delayed until conditions improve and travel restrictions are lifted.

That's a promise kept to these children, a moment to humble others who might sometimes focus on material items.

"Our wish kids need this hope," Smith said. "Just as a nation, as a state, we all need hope right now, they need it more than ever."

She says it's important to keep things in perspective when feeling frustrated or annoyed about the situation.

"Best part of my job is making a difference in the life of a kid when they need it most," Smith said.

Many fundraisers and gatherings or events to benefit the foundation have also been postponed or altogether cancelled. They're hoping the community will continue to help support them when they can.