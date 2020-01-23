Make your health resolutions a lifelong habit

They say it takes 21 days to form a habit. If you’ve resolved to start something new or give up something old when the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve, by late January you’ve reached the moment of truth – are you on your way to a healthier you or are you looking for a new starting line?

Rob Taub and Dr. Evelyn Granieri give tips on simple ways to stay motivated long after the ball drops.

Journalist Rob Taub experienced his share of false starts on lifestyle changes to manage his high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. Now he’s 60 pounds lighter and a Know Diabetes by Heart Ambassador for the American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association.

Rob and and Know Diabetes by Heart Champion Dr. Evelyn Granieri, chief of Geriatric Medicine and Aging at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital and professor of Medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, talked with Studio 3 about the importance of tapping into your support system to stay on course with your new or rekindled habits.