To make your own snow slime, you will need:

Snow slime in Studio 3.

Washable school glue

Baking soda

White or Silver Glitter (optional)

Liquid Starch

Small Foam Beads

Snow slime steps:

1.) Pour the glue into a bowl.

2.) Add 1/2 tsp of baking soda to the glue and stir.

3.) If you like, add glitter to the mix and stir.

4.) Add 2 tbs. of liquid starch to the mixture and stir until combined. You may need to add more starch to get the desired consistency.

5.) Add foam beads by folding them into the mixture. Remove from bowl and use hands to knead the slime.

Snow slime event dates:

January 6th at Symmes Valley Branch at 3 p.m.: 14860 State Route 141, Willow Wood, Ohio 45696

Phone 740-643-2086

January 7th at Chesapeake Branch at 4 p.m.: 11054 County Road 1, Chesapeake, Ohio 45619

Phone 740-867-3390

January 8th at South Point Branch at 4 p.m.: 317 Solida Road, South Point, Ohio 45680 Phone

740-377-2288

January 9th at Proctorville Branch at 4 p.m.: 410 Elizabeth Street, Proctorville, Ohio 45669

Phone 740-886-6697

For more information, you can visit briggslibrary.com