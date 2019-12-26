Malden Fire Department hose damaged by driver

Vital equipment broke while the Malden Volunteer Fire Department was fighting a fire on Christmas Eve in Belle.

"We would have lost all of our water supply and compromised the whole water supply that we did have established and at that point you are endangering firefighters lives," said Assistant fire Chief Bradley Scott.

A hose was damaged and crews say it will cost several hundred dollars to fix. The hose broke after someone ran it over with their car. Driving over a fire hose is a misdemeanor in West Virginia but there are even greater risks.

A charged fire hose means the hose is carrying water from the hydrant to the truck. Assistant Chief Bradley wants people to know that these hoses could bust, ruin the hydrant or ruin the truck. "In this case the inner jacket broke loose there's two jackets of a fire hose and the inner jacket broke loose of this hose it did not compromise the complete water flow it did in some factions but not completely," said Assistant Chief Bradley.

Running over the hose could cause damage to more than just the hose so always stay away from fire scenes. "It could have cut the hose completely in half and if it cuts the hose completely in half the fire truck that's in front of the house fighting the fire and the guys that are inside have now just lost water," said Assistant Chief Bradley.

The person that ran over the hose paid for its replacement, which is something the Malden Fire Department said it's grateful for. "The individual was there just seeing what was going on at the fire scene and he was leaving and he just drove over the fire hose he said he didn't know," said Assistant Chief Bradley.

Assistant Chief Bradley says the broken hose had nothing to do with fatality in that fire.

