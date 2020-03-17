Malls in the region reduce hours amid COVID-19 crisis

Malls in our region are reducing shopping hours to protect the health and well-being of guests.

The Charleston Town Center and the Ashland Town Center are temporarily adjusting operating hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for the Charleston Town Center say beginning Tuesday the mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday the town center will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Representatives say individual store and restaurant hours may vary. Those adjustments will be updated on the town center's web site.

The center has increased its daily cleaning to all touchpoints, such as elevator buttons, door handles, and hand rails. Best practice hand washing posters have been displayed in customer rest rooms with information on the Coronavirus as provided by U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The Ashland Town Center will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. until further notice.

Representatives say updates will be posted to the Ashland Town Center's social media pages.

At this time, the Huntington Mall in Barboursville, West Virginia has not made any changes to the hours of operation. Some individual stores inside the mall have temporarily closed.

