A man was hurt Monday evening in an accidental shooting at the Kroger gas station in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington Police say.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when the man dropped his gun, shooting himself in the chest.

He was alert when he was taken to the hospital. Police say his condition is stable.

No one else was hurt during the incident, but the gas station was temporarily closed to customers as police investigated.