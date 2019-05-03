Man accused of attempted sexual assault at nursing home

A man from Vinton County faces charges after investigators say he attempted to sexually assault a handicapped person at a nursing home.

Eugene D. Simmons, 68, of Hamden, was arrested Thursday after a report of a possible sexual assault at the Hamden Nursing and Rehab facility.

Investigators say someone reported seeing Simmons on top of a physically challenged person.

Simmons faces kidnapping, attempted rape, and attempted gross sexual imposition charges. He was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail until a bond hearing can be held. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

