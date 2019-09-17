Man accused of breaking into 5 Taco Bell locations in Ky.

Lexington police have announced the arrest of a man accused of breaking into five Taco Bell locations in the city.

Police in Columbus, Ohio, arrested Joshua Logue, 29, earlier in September. This comes after he was accused of breaking into the Lexington fast food locations in the early morning hours of Aug. 6.

Logue is a former Taco Bell employee. He is also linked to break-ins at more than three dozen Taco Bell locations across Ohio and West Virginia.

Lexington police have warrants for multiple counts of burglary and criminal mischief in connection to the five break-ins.

Logue is currently in the Franklin County, Ohio Corrections Center.

