Man accused of burglary caught on doorbell camera

A man is behind bars after a doorbell security camera caught him breaking into a home in Saint Albans, West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the homeowner called 911 dispatchers minutes after seeing a suspicious person on their porch.

When deputies and officers with the Saint Albans Police Department arrived, they searched the house but found no one inside.

While at the home, deputies obtained surveillance videos and identified the suspect as Craig Allen Scott, 30, of Saint Albans.

Soon after, Scott was found at a home nearby.

When trying to arrest Scott, deputies say he was aggressive and even attempted to take one of the deputy’s tasers.

Scott has been charged with burglary and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer.

