DEPUTIES | Man accused of child neglect and hunting out of season

A routine traffic stop ended with a man arrested on a whole host of charges including child neglect and illegal possession of wildlife.

Boone County sheriff's deputies say the man from Low Gap was pulled over early Saturday morning in Danville.

When deputies approached the vehicle, they discovered a young child standing in the front seat and what appeared to be a poached deer in the back of the truck. Dennis Lee Eldrigde, 26, of Karen Sue Lane was arrested.

Eldrigde has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, child neglect creating a substantial risk if injury, spotlighting, illegal possession of wildlife, hunting out of season and conspiracy.

