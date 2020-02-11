Man accused of damaging communication lines in Kanawha County

A man from Kanawha County faces charges after fiber optic communication lines were cut, affecting service to a nearby mine, county court records show.

Investigators say the incident happened Jan. 30 along the 1500 block of Carbon Road in Eskdale.

Jamie Michael Bowyer, 39, of Eskdale, is charged with damage or destruction of railroad or public utility company property or real or personal property.

According to the criminal complaint, a damaged communications line was found in an area where investigators found fresh all-terrain vehicle tracks and trees cut with a chainsaw.

Investigators say Bowyer admitted to cutting the line.

According to the criminal complaint, the corporate security director at Frontier said the damage affected service to the Contura Energy mine along Carbon Road. He said the total cost to repair damage was $2,500 or more.

Bowyer is not a current inmate in the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority system, according to its website.

