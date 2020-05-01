Man accused of firing shots in Ohio before killed in officer-involved shooting in Ky

New information has been released regarding an officer-involved shooting Thursday on KY Route 40 near the Johnson, Martin County line.

The Kentucky State Police Department says Wednesday evening the Richland County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating a person wanted in Ohio for firing shots at two people. The sheriff's department told troopers they believed the person was in the Wittensville area of Johnson County.

Troopers with KSP say they spotted the box van the wanted person was said to be driving at roughly 1 a.m. Thursday and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver refused to pull over which started a low speed chase.

The driver finally stopped the van off KY RT. 40 and KY RT. 3039 along Spring Knob road, close to the Johnson, Martin County line. That's when officials say the man barricaded himself inside.

Troopers say they could not negotiate with the driver and that he made a call to dispatchers advising them to tell officers to leave because he had several loaded firearms.

According to Kentucky State Police, when the man pointed a firearm at officers, in response a trooper fired shots.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Martin County Coroner’s Office.

That man's name has not been released.

