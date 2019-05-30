Man accused of giving girls e-cigs he allegedly traded for obscene photos

A man was arrested after allegedly giving underage girls e-cigarettes that he was trading for obscene pictures, Proctorville Police say.

James Friedman Jr. is charged with tampering with evidence, theft and importuning.

Police say Friedman worked at a gas station in Proctorville where he was allegedly trading the e-cigarettes for explicit photos of girls. Officers say a parent notified them about an incident early this month.

One of the girls told investigators that Friedman solicited sexual contact with her. All of the girls involved in the investigation say Friedman would add them on Snapchat and then attempt to trade the e-cigarettes for photos.

Police say more arrests or charges are possible in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 740-886-6366.

