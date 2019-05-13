Man accused of making obscene gestures/remarks to child

A man faces charges after police say he made obscene remarks and gestures to a young child in Dunbar, Kanawha County court records show.

John Preston Keiffer III, 68, is charged with use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Dunbar Police say it happened Saturday as a woman and her 5-year-old child were leaving a restaurant in the 1000 block of Dunbar Avenue and she noticed Keiffer in a wheelchair.

Police say Keiffer made the obscene gestures and remarks to the child as the mother called 911 to get help for Keiffer. He claimed he needed help for a leg injury.

Keiffer was taken to the South Central Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000.

