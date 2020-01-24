Man accused of shaking 5-month-old son

A man from Grayson was arrested after troopers say his 5-month-old son suffered a serious brain injury after being shaken, Kentucky State Police said Friday.

The child remains in critical condition.

Jeffrey Wellman, 24, is charged with abuse involving a victim under age 12. Investigators say Wellman “became frustrated and shook him causing abusive head trauma.”

Troopers say hospital officials notified them after noticing the victim suffered symptoms associated with Shaken Baby Syndrome.

The case was presented to a grand jury which returned an indictment Friday.

Wellman was taken to the Carter County Detention Center. His bond is $500,000 cash only.

