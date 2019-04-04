Man accused of shooting at people in Charleston

A man was arrested after he allegedly fired a gun toward three people in Charleston on Monday.

Charleston Police said Robert Hicks II was parked in front of a home on Somerset Drive when he stuck a handgun out of the driver-side window and starting shooting.

Hicks fired multiple .380 rounds toward three people. The victims told police they feared bodily injury and death because they did not know where the gunshots were coming from.

Hicks drove away and was located by police on Sunset Drive. He made statements about firing the gun due to other circumstances.

Hicks was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.