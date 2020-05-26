Man accused of stabbing woman arrested and charged

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man accused of attacking a woman Sunday is now facing malicious wounding charges.
Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff's office say they were dispatched to Max Drive in Elkview Sunday evening for a stabbing.
A woman at the scene was found laying on her back with cuts to her arm, deputies say.
The woman told deputies a man named Jeramie Adkins, 46, of Marmet attacked her.
Deputies say Adkins was found nearby on a riverbank and arrested.
The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
