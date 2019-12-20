Man accused of stealing several catalytic converters in Scioto County

A man from West Portsmouth is accused of stealing catalytic converters throughout Scioto County, the sheriff’s department said Friday.

Aaron R. Cottrell, 36, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of felony theft and one count of misdemeanor theft.

Investigators say one of the targeted locations was an auto repair business along state Route 239 in West Portsmouth. They determined the suspect vehicle used in some of the thefts was a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Deputies say on Thursday that Cottrell was found passed out in the driver’s seat in a pickup matching that description. That was in an alley near 8th Street in West Portsmouth. Investigators searched the vehicle and Cottrell’s home and found several catalytic converters and cutting tools.

Cottrell is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $36,000 bond. Deputies say more charges are possible after the case is presented to a grand jury.

