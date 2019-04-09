Man accused of threatening church with gun violence

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening church parishioners with gun violence, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say it happened Sunday at the New Beginnings Church along Stanaford Road.

Jerry Wayne Hall, 64, faces charges including terroristic threats.

Investigators say Hall went to the church on Sunday and created a disturbance, allegedly threatening the pastor and congregation and saying he had firearms and “was capable of causing them harm.” Men at the church were able to subdue Hall and take him outside before deputies arrived.

Hall was initially charged with willful disruption of a church service.

A search warrant for Hall’s vehicle turned up five loaded firearms inside. As he was being processed, Hall said repeatedly that when he got out of jail he would return and finish the job, investigators say.

A second search warrant for Hall’s home turned up more guns and ammunition.

Hall was taken to the Southern Regional Jail where he remains on an $8,000 bond, plus a $75,000 bond with certain conditions.

