Man admits to child pornography charge

A man who was already on probation for a charge of sexual abuse, while being a person of trust, has now admitted to having child pornography.

Matthew Parr, 33, of Charleston, admitted to having more than 50 pornographic images of children. That admission happened Tuesday in a Kanawha County courtroom.

Parr was indicted on a charge of possession of child pornography and violating his supervised release in connection with his 2009 conviction for sexual abuse by a person of trust.

Parr is in the South Central Regional Jail, being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

He will be sentenced April 13.

