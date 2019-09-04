Man arrested after Boone County shooting

A man was arrested after another man was injured in a shooting in Boone County Wednesday.

Boone County sheriff's deputies said the incident happened just before noon in the Julian area.

They said Eric S. Hayes, 40, of Ridgeview, was arrested in connection with the shooting that sent another man to the hospital.

Deputies said Hayes and the victim knew each other and the shooting was drug related.

They said the victim was conscious when they were taken to the hospital.

