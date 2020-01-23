Man arrested, accused of assaulting mother's boyfriend

According to the Vinton County Sheriff's Office, a domestic disturbance between a man and his girlfriend's son ended in an arrest Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the incident happened at a home along George Will Road in Ray.

The victim told deputies when he asked his girlfriend's son, Dustin Cradlebaugh, 21, of Circleville to put milk in the fridge he became irate.

Then, the victim claims Cradlebaugh punched him several times, knocking him to the floor. The victim also says Cradlebaugh drug him outside and continued to hit him until Cradlebaugh's mother intervened.

Deputies located Cradlebaugh walking down the road.

Cradlebaugh was arrested without incident and taken to the South Eastern Ohio Regional jail.

He has been charged with assault and domestic violence.

A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday in Vinton County Court.