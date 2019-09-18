Man arrested after Ohio woman says he followed her home, hid in her house

A man is now in custody after a Goshen woman reported he followed her home from the grocery store and hid in her house.

Austin Mullins was arrested after Natalie Jeffers said he followed her home from Kroger and hid inside her house after she went to sleep. (Source: Clermont County Jail via WXIX)

Natalie Jeffers was at Kroger when she noticed a man watching her.

“He was you know following me, but I just didn’t think anything of it,” she said.

She walked home from the store around 8 p.m. and she wasn’t alone.

Her husband was away at a sporting event, so Jeffers went to bed.

After midnight, her husband called, waking her up to let her know he arrived safe.

According to Jeffers, suspect Austin Mullins, 26, got into her house while she was sleeping.

“I got up from my room my bed and went to the kitchen to get something to drink and I checked on my kids and there was this man standing behind my coat rack,” she said. “Then I yelled for [my husband] and he just ran out of my house."

"I can't believe she thought as to do that and it worked. He thought I was here and ran," said Dylan Cook, Jeffers' husband.

They called 911, and Goshen police found Mullins a few hours later.

The couple believes the suspect came in through the back, and the deadbolt appeared to be locked, but it wasn’t.

Mullins, who is from Arkansas, was arrested there in 2013 on charges of burglary, criminal mischief and battery.

He is now charged in Ohio with burglary and resisting arrest.

Mullins is currently booked in Clermont County Jail and has a court date set for Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Copyright 2019 WXIX via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.