Man arrested after allegedly coming to West Virginia for retaliation

An Ohio man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly coming to West Virginia for retaliation, according to Williamson Police Chief G. P. Dotson.

Dotson said Shannon Johnson, 28, was arrested after police responded to a disturbance call on Oak Street in Williamson. When police arrived, the caller told officers Johnson was in town to commit retaliation for a previous shooting in South Williamson, Kentucky.

Johnson was found sitting on the front porch of the residence, and he attempted to throw his gun into a neighboring yard as police approached him. Police later realized the serial number was removed from the gun.

Johnson was detained and searched for police safety. Police found a sale, which Johnson admitted was for measuring marijuana, and $800 cash.

Johnson is a convicted felon, and previous drug trafficking offenses make it illegal for him to carry a firearm. He was arrested and charged with obstructing an officer and felon in possession of a firearm.